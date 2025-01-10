HomeStatementsSNHR Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ Arrest of a French Journalist and Syrian...
StatementsStatements by SNHR

SNHR Condemns Israeli Occupation Forces’ Arrest of a French Journalist and Syrian Lawyer in Quneitra Governorate

Share

Available In

 

The Hague – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

On January 8, 2025, at 12:15, Israeli occupation forces detained French journalist Sylvain Mercadier, who works for the ‘Sinam Television and Film Production’  company, and lawyer Mohammed Fayyad, who is originally from Quneitra city, in the town of al-Hamidiya in southern Quneitra governorate. According to the information obtained by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), the two were detained while covering developments related to the Israeli ground incursion in the town.

SNHR learnt from media worker Yousef Ghribi, one of the members of Sylvian Mercadier’s team, that Mercadier was subjected to physical assault by Israeli forces following a verbal altercation, during which Mercadier’s and Ghribi’s media equipment was destroyed and confiscated. Sylvain Mercadier and Mohammed Fayyad were then taken to the governorate building in Quneitra city before being released later that day in the village of Samdaniya al-Gharbiya. Yousef Ghribi, meanwhile, was only able to escape arrest by hiding in a local resident’s house until the Israeli occupation forces had left the town.

SNHR must stress that the practices of the Israeli occupation in the areas it has infiltrated in Quneitra governorate constitute violations of international law, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, which guarantees protection for journalists and civilians from assault or arbitrary detention. Furthermore, the Israeli ground incursion into Syrian territory represents a clear breach of international law and the principles of sovereignty outlined in the Charter of the United Nations. Such Israeli incursions aim to impose a new status quo that blatantly contravenes the principles of international law.

SNHR calls for urgent international action to stop these violations and ensure respect for Syrian sovereignty. We must also stress that such practices undermine the efforts of the new Syrian leadership to manage the transitional phase in a peaceful and stable manner.

SNHR strongly condemns the Israeli ground incursion and the raids and arrests targeting border villages and towns in Quneitra governorate. These actions are considered serious violations of international law, of the disengagement agreements signed between Syria and Israel in 1974, and of the principles of national sovereignty.

SNHR demands that protection be provided for journalists and media workers. We urge the international community to exert intensified legal and diplomatic pressure on Israel to cease targeting them and to ensure their rights are respected in accordance with international humanitarian law, given their vital role in documenting and disseminating facts and highlighting the violations suffered by civilians.

Previous article
Protecting Crime Scenes in Syria: The Role of Ruling Authorities and Their Legal Responsibility

Subscribe

Latest Articles

Related articles

Statements

Protecting Crime Scenes in Syria: The Role of Ruling Authorities and Their Legal Responsibility

SNHR Monitors Unauthorized Access and Tampering With Crime Scenes by Activists and Media Workers Available In English عربي   The...
Joint Statements

Four essential measures for documenting the dead and missing in Syria

In collaboration with Casualty Recorders Network Members – Airwars, Syria Justice and Accountability Centre and Syrian Network for Human Rights, Every Casualty Counts...
Arrest

Important Announcement on Inquires About Forcibly Disappeared Persons

Available In English عربي   To People With Relatives Who Are Forcibly Disappeared Persons in Syria, Both Syrians and...
Cluster Munitions

Maps of the Most Prominent Areas Contaminated by Landmines in Syria, and Recommendations to Address...

45 Civilians Killed by Landmine Explosions Since November 27, Including Six Children and Four Women Available In English ...

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

Donate to SNHR

Donate

العربية

© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved