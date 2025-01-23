SNHR, IIMP Hold A Bilateral Meeting

Available In English

The Hague – On Wednesday, January 22, Fadel Abdulghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), met with Karla Quintana, Head of the UN’s Independent Institution on Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic (IIMP). During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to further advance cooperation and coordination to reveal the fate of missing persons in Syria.

The IIMP is set to issue a registration form which families of missing persons from across Syria can access, both from Syria and abroad, to get in touch with the institution through its official channels.

Statement by Karla Quintana, IIMP Head

As SNHR’s database attests, at least 115,000 persons forcibly disappeared by the Assad regime’s forces are still missing, along with 17,000 others forcibly disappeared by the other parties to the conflict. This enormous number of forcibly disappeared persons makes it essential to unite all our efforts to address this major and harrowing national catastrophe that has haunted Syria and Syrians for so long. More importantly, the families of forcibly disappeared people have the right to know the fate of their loved ones. It is our hope that future Syrian governments will rise to the occasion and uphold their responsibilities in acting decisively to address this complicated and sensitive issue.