In Coordination with SNHR, the AWSD Releases a Report on the Reduced Provision of Humanitarian Coverage in al-Hawl Camp due to Violence

Languages Available In English

عربي

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Aid Worker Security Database (AWSD) project released a report in December shedding light on the violence taking place in al-Hawl Camp in northeastern Syria, which has noticeably affected the provision of humanitarian services there. Violent attacks targeting aid workers in the camp have increased significantly since 2020, the report reveals, noting that 72 percent of all attacks in camp settings globally so far in 2022 took place in al-Hawl Camp.

As the report explains, 34 local NGOs and seven international organizations still provide aid to the camp’s residents, the last military campaign by the controlling party there back in August 2022 led to the suspension of all these groups’ non-lifesaving activities. Even though the number of security-related incidents in the camp has fallen since then, humanitarian workers there still face daily threats and harassment.

The information provided by the reports draws upon several local sources accessed thanks to the project’s partnership with the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), as well as the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) and Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

As a participant in the AWSD, SNHR has a partnership with Humanitarian Outcomes, in which we provide its database with regular updates and data on the targeting and whereabouts of aid workers, in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the two groups in February 2020. It should be noted that the AWSD is one of the most prominent international groups involved in providing insight to humanitarian relief organizations and donor governments, thanks to an extensive worldwide network of partnerships with local and international groups furnishing data.