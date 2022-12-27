SNHR is a Member of the CWC Coalition

Languages Available In English

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

For nearly 10 years, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has worked extensively on the issue of chemical weapons. To that end, SNHR has released over 44 reports on this issue, developing an expansive database on the incidents we have documented, in which chemical weapons of mass destruction were used. Our database also includes details on the casualties killed or injured in these attacks, as well as data on hundreds of the individuals involved in the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

In January 2020, SNHR signed a principles of cooperation agreement with the Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and has been a referenced source cited in all of the report released by the Team.

In November 2022, SNHR officially joined the Chemical Weapons Convention Coalition (CWCC). An independent, international civil society network, the CWCC has committed itself to supporting the aims of the CWC and complementing the work of the OPCW’s member states through focused civil society efforts aimed at attaining full membership of the CWC, as well as the safely and timely elimination of all chemical weapons, preventing the misuse of chemicals for hostile purposes, and promoting their peaceful use.

The CWCC’s work revolve around three core strategies:

– Promote the involvement of civil society in the annual Conference of States Parties (CSP) to the CWC, as well as other organs of the Coalition, including industry, academia, and NGOs.

– Hold online seminars on chemical weapons issue as relates to the CWC.

– Promote the output of the members of the CWCC and highlight that output before the State Parties to the CWC.

Through joining the CWCC, SNHR aims to shed greater light on the extent to which the use of chemical weapons has increased in severity, and to highlight the paramount need for the 193 state parties to the CWC to take action in order to put an end to the Syrian regime’s violations of the CWC, to identify those responsible for chemical weapons attacks in Syria as a first step towards holding them accountable, to compensate victims and to make their voices heard.