HomeStatementsSNHR Participates in a UN Webinar on HLP Rights and Return in...
StatementsStatements by SNHR

SNHR Participates in a UN Webinar on HLP Rights and Return in Syria

Share

Available In

 

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) participated in a webinar, held by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), on housing, land, and properties (HLP) rights in Syria. The event aimed to provide participants and audience members with the knowledge necessary to better understand the importance of HLP rights and their impact on the lives of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees upon their return to Syria in the context of the Syrian conflict. To that end, the panelists discussed the devastating impact of the current situation on HLP rights in Syria, highlighting discriminatory norms and practices, including obstacles faced by women in claiming and exercising their HLP rights. The panelists also discussed the most suitable strategies available to redress the ongoing violations in relation to HLP rights, including in post-conflict areas in Syria. In addition, the panelists shed light on the available paths to support IDPs in attaining their HLP rights in Syria, while exploring the best practices and actionable solutions to ensure HLP rights for returnees.

SNHR Executive Director Fadel Abdulghany spoke about how the Syrian regime has used the conflict to seize Syrian dissidents’ properties, through laws and legislations promulgated since the start of the popular uprising in Syria in March 2011. He stressed that all of these articles of law have been created specifically in the service of exploiting the state of internal armed conflict and accelerating the process of expropriating properties.

Mr. Abdulghany noted that the promulgation of many real estate laws has been intrinsically connected with the developments on the ground in Syria, explaining that whenever the regime reestablishes control over a certain area, it quickly follows this by promulgating a legislative decree on real estate regulation, which paves the way for seizing any vacant properties there, then transferring their ownership to regime clients.

Download the full statement

Previous article
On World Refugee Day: At least 4,714 Returning Refugees & IDPs Have been Arbitrarily Arrested by Syrian Regime Forces

Subscribe

Latest Articles

Related articles

Statements

SNHR is Now A Member of the Alliance Against Genocide

Languages Available In English عربي   The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR): For 13 years, the Syrian...
Joint Statements

A Joint Statement by Syrian Civil Society Organizations and Victims’ Associations Welcoming the Paris Criminal...

Languages Available In English عربي   Paris, 4 June 2024 – On May 24, 2024, the Paris Criminal Court issued a...
Arrest

SNHR Condemns Syrian Regime Forces’ Arrest of Two Women and Two Boys in Damascus City...

Languages Available In English عربي   On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) documented the...
Children

On the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression: 30,228 Children Have Been Documented...

Languages Available In English عربي   Press release: (Download the full statement below) The Hague - The Syrian Network for Human...

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

Donate to SNHR

Donate

العربية

© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved