HomeWeaponsChemical weaponsThe OPCW Disproves the Syrian Regime’s Allegations About Two Incidents Which the...
StatementsStatements by SNHRWeaponsChemical weapons

The OPCW Disproves the Syrian Regime’s Allegations About Two Incidents Which the Regime Requested Investigation Of

Share

With the OPCW Having Disproven the Regime’s Allegations About Five Attacks to Date, SNHR Renews its Calls on the OPCW Not to Waste Further Resources and Efforts on Any Allegations by A Regime Whose Deadly Use of Chemical Weapons is Well Established

Available In

 

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) released its report summarizing the findings of an investigation into two alleged attacks reported by the Syrian regime’s government to the OPCW’s Technical Secretariat, which requested that they be investigated. The regime’s allegations are outlined below:

– On September 21, 2017, the Syrian regime’s government reported that ISIS had carried out an attack involving the use of munitions carrying unidentified toxic gases on August 9, 2017, near Qalib al-Thawr village east of al-Salamiya city in rural Hama. The regime claimed that, as a result of the attack, a number of regime soldiers exhibited symptoms such as suffocation and loss of consciousness.

– On November 24, 2017, the Syrian regime reported that an attack involving the use of mortar shells containing toxic gases had been carried out a few weeks earlier on November 8, 2017, targeting a regime army location in al-Bulbul area in the vicinity of Souran city in Hama governorate.

In this latest report, the FFM, whose mandate includes responsibility for determining whether or not toxic chemicals have been used as a weapon of war in Syria but not assigning culpability in any alleged attacks involving their use, summarized the findings of their investigations into the alleged two attacks. The FFM noted that as part of their investigations, the investigators had conducted field visits to sites related to the alleged incidents reported by the regime, and interviewed supposed eyewitnesses and victims, as well as reviewing and analyzing photos, video footage, and documents provided by the Syrian regime’s government, as well as reviewing open-source materials.

Download the full statement

Previous article
SNHR Participates in a UN Webinar on HLP Rights and Return in Syria

Subscribe

Latest Articles

Related articles

Statements

SNHR Participates in a UN Webinar on HLP Rights and Return in Syria

Languages Available In English عربي   On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) participated in...
Statements

SNHR is Now A Member of the Alliance Against Genocide

Languages Available In English عربي   The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR): For 13 years, the Syrian...
Joint Statements

A Joint Statement by Syrian Civil Society Organizations and Victims’ Associations Welcoming the Paris Criminal...

Languages Available In English عربي   Paris, 4 June 2024 – On May 24, 2024, the Paris Criminal Court issued a...
Arrest

SNHR Condemns Syrian Regime Forces’ Arrest of Two Women and Two Boys in Damascus City...

Languages Available In English عربي   On Sunday, June 2, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) documented the...

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

Donate to SNHR

Donate

العربية

© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved