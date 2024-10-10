HomeStatementsSNHR Condemns Israeli Airstrike on al-Mazza Neighborhood in Damascus City that Resulted...
StatementsStatements by SNHR

SNHR Condemns Israeli Airstrike on al-Mazza Neighborhood in Damascus City that Resulted in a Massacre Against Civilians

Israeli Forces Carried out an Attack Without Warning Civilian Residents, With No Fighters or Military Equipment Found in the Targeted Area

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

On the evening of Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at around 20:15 local time, fixed-wing warplanes, suspected to be Israeli, fired multiple missiles, believed to number three, at al-Sheikh Saed area in al-Mazza neighborhood in Damascus city. The attack targeted a residential building in an area known locally as the ‘14 Buildings’, killing at least eight civilians, including four children (three girls and one boy) and three women, including a doctor, and inflicting injuries of varying severity on 11 others. The attack also heavily damaged the buildings and nearby civilian properties.

The area was under the control of Syrian regime forces at the time of the incident. According to intelligence obtained by the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), in addition to the photos and video we received and information from open sources, the area is a civilian one. We have yet to confirm that there were any Iranian fighters, commanders, or other military personnel associated with Iran, or any military equipment in the area at the time of the attack.

