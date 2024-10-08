SNHR Holds an Event Sponsored by Seven World States on the Sidelines of the 79TH Session of the UNGA

The US, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Qatar, the UK, and Canada Emphasize Need to Hold Perpetrators of Violations in Syria Accountable

New York – The Syrian Network for Human Rights:

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) hosted an event on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The event, entitled ‘Syria’s Dark Reality: Examining Systemic Torture and Exploring Justice and Accountability’, which was sponsored by the United States, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and Canada, featured: Dr. Dafna H. Rand, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL); Beth Van Schaack, the US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice; Natasha Franceschi, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs; Isabelle Rome, France’s Ambassador at Large for Human Rights; Guusje Korthals Altes, the Netherlands’ Director for North Africa and the Middle East; Luise Amtsberg, Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance; Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, Special Envoy of Qatar Minister of Foreign Affairs; Stephen Hickey, the UK Director of Middle East and North Africa; Dr. Martin Larose, Director General of the Middle East Bureau at Global Affairs Canada; Theo Boutruche, Head of the Rule of Law and Transitional Justice Unit for the Syria Office at the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR); Mariam Kamalmaz, Daughter of Forcibly Disappeared and Killed US Citizen Majd Kamalmaz; Dr. Mahmoud Aswad, Executive Manager of Lawyers and Doctors for Human Rights (LDHR); and Fadel Abdulghany, SNHR’s Executive Director, with Emma Beals, a Syria expert and independent consultant on peace and foreign policy, serving as a moderator. The event was streamed live on Zoom and SNHR’s social media channels in Arabic and English.

During the event, the participants discussed the systemic use of torture in Syria, while exploring how the international community can continue to advance justice and accountability efforts for perpetrators. The speakers also discussed the avenues through which progress can be made on the issue of forcibly disappeared persons in light of the establishment of the UN Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria (IIMP), as well as questions related to the impact of the use of torture on returning refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) both inside and outside regime-held areas, and the tools available to hold the Syrian regime accountable for torture and other abuses. Questions about the future prospects of justice and accountability efforts were also discussed, considering recent, increased diplomatic engagement with the regime.