SNHR Nominates Siblings Ahmed and Sena Zeer for the 2024 International Children’s Peace Prize

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights:

Building on the continued collaborative relationship between the world-renowned KidsRight Foundation and the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), SNHR has nominated two siblings, brother and sister Ahmed and Sena Zeer for the 2024 International Children’s Peace Prize in appreciation of their extraordinary efforts in supporting their fellow children and highlighting their suffering in the midst of and despite ongoing violations and armed conflict in Syria. We are delighted and honored to reveal that our nomination has been accepted, meaning that Ahmed and Sena are among the 118 boys and girls from across the world to be nominated for this great honor. Ahmed and Sena are the only Syrian children to be nominated this year, and the only Arab children apart from a girl from Lebanon. We hope that Ahmed’s and Sena’s outstanding efforts will help shed more light on the human crisis faced by Syria’s children.

In previous years, SNHR nominated Sirin Mathloum Na’san (girl) for the 2022 prize, Muhammad Nour al-Asmar (boy) for the 2021 prize, and Enar al-Hamrawi (girl), for the 2020 prize. SNHR did not submit any nominations in 2023 due to the devastation resulting from the February 6, 2023, Earthquakes that hit Türkiye and northern Syria.

Download the full statement

SNHR Condemns Israeli Occupation of Syrian Lands in Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Since September 15, 2024

