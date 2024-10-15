SNHR Condemns Israeli Occupation of Syrian Lands in Quneitra in the Syrian Golan Since September 15, 2024

Languages Available In English

عربي

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) today (October 15,2024) released a report condemning the Israeli occupation of Syrian lands in Quneitra in the Syrian Golan since September 15, 2024. On that date, Israeli forces accompanied by tanks, bulldozers, and excavation equipment advanced 200 meters into Syrian territory to the east of the 1974’s United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) disengagement line, which is situated to the west of the town of Jabata al-Khashab in Quneitra, in the occupied Syrian Golan. There, they began bulldozing agricultural land, digging trenches and earth berms east of the UNDOF line and along the ‘Sufa 53’ road, which Israel also constructed within Syrian territory in 2022. They also established monitoring positions, fortified by earth berms and trenches as deep as 5-7 meters, each a kilometer from the other. Then, on October 11, 2024, Israeli forces bulldozed agricultural lands near Koudna town. This was followed by an Israeli announcement of establishing what they called a “security fence” on the border with Syria.

The report notes that, through this action, Israeli occupation forces are establishing themselves to the east of the 1974 UNDOF disengagement line within Syrian territory, violating the disengagement agreement signed between Syria and Israel on May 31, 1974. This agreement was concluded in compliance with UN Security Council resolution 338, issued on October 22, 1973, which stipulates the creation of the UNDOF line, with Syrian territory to the east of it and Israel to the west.

The report further stresses that Israel’s ongoing infringement of Syrian territory since September 15, 2024, was not the first of its kind. Previously, in 2022, Israeli forces advanced into Syrian territory east of the UNDOF, and constructed a road named ‘Sufa 53’, which cuts through Syrian territory, with some parts extending into Syria by up to two kilometers.

Moreover, the report condemns the Syrian regime’s bringing in dozens of Iranian militia groups, which facilitated the violation of Syrian sovereignty by hosting dozens of non-state groups. The Syrian regime has also allowed Israeli Air Force violations of Syrian air sovereignty that have become an almost daily occurrence, passing without any significant condemnation or attention.

The report concludes by emphasizing that the recent Israeli actions in Syrian territory, including establishing observation points and the ‘Sufa 53’ road east of the 1974 disengagement UNDOF line, violate international law, which prohibits the annexation or seizure of land by force or threat. These actions constitute an act of aggression and a threat to international peace and security. Furthermore, the Syrian regime’s failure to fulfill its constitutional duty to preserve Syria’s independence, unity, and territorial integrity may encourage Israel to seize and annex more Syrian land, exploiting the ongoing regional conflict and international indifference.

The report calls on the UNDOF to provide comprehensive reports detailing recent Israeli attacks on Syrian territory. The UN and the UN Security Council must also uphold their responsibility by ending systematic Israeli attacks and enforcing relevant international resolutions. Additionally, the international community must condemn Israel’s flagrant violations of Syrian sovereignty and the 1974 disengagement agreement, and intensify diplomatic efforts to prevent further Israeli annexation of Syrian lands, with a focus on addressing the root causes of regional conflicts and instability.

In addition, the report stresses, all stakeholders, including regional powers and the international community, must act toward reaching a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Syria, in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254, with the report also providing a number of other recommendations.