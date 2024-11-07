SNHR is the Most Cited Source in the Latest EUAA Report on the Security Situation in Syria

Languages Available In English

Syrian Network for Human Rights

In October 2024, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) released its latest report on the security situation in Syria. This report’s primary purpose is to provide relevant information to help with the assessment of international protection applications, including refugee status and subsidiary situation, particularly with respect to updating the EUAA’s guidance document on Syria. The report covers the period between September 1, 2023, and August 2024.

As the report notes, a range of documentary sources of information were used in its compilation, including government reports, information from civil society organizations, advocacy groups, and humanitarian and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as international human rights reports issued by different bodies, including the UN, and Syrian and regional media outlets, academic publications, and think tanks.

Among these sources the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) was the most frequently cited, being referred to a total of 475 times in the report, followed by the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) with 309 citations, and then the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) with 147 citations.

In addition to these sources, the report draws upon other prominent entities, such as the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI), the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and Human Rights Watch (HRW).