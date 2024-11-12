SNHR is the Most Cited Source in the Second Annual EUAA Report on Syria

The Report Confirms that the Syrian Regime Continues to Arrest Returning IDPs and Refugees, Including Those Who Agreed to Status Settlements

Languages Available In English

عربي

The Hague – Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

In October 2024, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) released its latest Country Focus report on Syria.

The report’s purpose is to provide relevant information that may assist in the assessment of applications for international protection, including those applying for refugee status and subsidiary protection, particularly for use in updating the EUAA’s country guidance document on Syria. The report covers the period between September 1, 2023, and August 2024.

As the report notes, various documentary sources of information were used, including government reports, information from civil society organizations, advocacy groups, and humanitarian and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), as well as international human rights reports issued by different bodies, including the UN, Syrian and regional media outlets, academic publications, and think tanks.

Among these sources the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) was the most frequently cited, being referred to a total of 184 times, followed by the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) with 66 citations, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) with 56, and the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) with 47. In addition to these sources, the report draws upon other prominent entities, such as the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic (COI), UNICEF, Human Rights Watch (HRW), Amnesty International, the European Institute for Peace (EIP), the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), and Save the Children.