An invitation to attend an event to be held on the sidelines of the 6th Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region

Peace in Syria: Possibility or Fantasy?

Baytna and the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) invite you to attend an event to be held on the sidelines of the 6th Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, entitled ‘Peace in Syria: Possibility or Fantasy?’

Speakers:

Mazen Gharibah, Executive Director of the Syrian British Council (SBC)

Thuraya Hejazi, Director of Release Me

Salma Kahale, MENA Director at Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF)

Fadel Abdul Ghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR)

Moderator:

Rime Allaf, Communications Manager at Baytna

The event will be held in the Residence Palace (Salle Maelbeek), Wetstraat 155, 1040 Brussels

Date of event: May 6, 2022, from 17:00 to 19:00 CEST

You can also participate and attend the event online via Zoom

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qD3mvLvLSGiCy71wOIjlkA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the event.

The event is taking place in English, with direct translation to Arabic also available.

