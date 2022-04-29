Invitation to Attend an Event Entitled: No Peace without Justice: the Need for Accountability in Syria, with Participation from the Syrian Network for Human Rights

Languages Available In English

عربي

Eleven years after conflict broke out, Syrians are still being denied justice. At least 150,000 people are behind bars or forcibly disappeared. The use of arbitrary detention, torture and ill-treatment, including sexual violence, involuntary or enforced disappearance is still a reality in Syria.

On the eve of the Brussels VI Conference on Syria, the Permanent Representation of Germany to the European Union, the Permanent Representation of Belgium to the European Union, the Permanent Representation of France to the European Union, the Permanent Representation of the Netherlands to the European Union and the Permanent Representation of Sweden to the European Union in collaboration with Crisis Action invite you to:

No Peace without Justice:

the need for accountability in Syria

Friday, 6 May 2022

3:00 – 4:30 pm CEST

Key participants

Ms. Mariam Hallak, Ceasar Families Association

Mr. Ahmad Helmi, Ta’afi initiative

Mr. Fadel Abdul Ghany, Syrian Network for Human Rights

Ms. Anna Fleischer, Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung

Moderator

Ms. Jacqueline Hale, Crisis Action Brussels Director

To attend the online event, please register here

Arabic-English Interpretation will be provided

This event will evaluate efforts by a range of actors seeking justice for victims in Syria, from international processes such as the UN Independent International Investigation Mechanism (IIIM) to victim-led efforts supported by Syrian civil society organisations.

Among other aspects, it will put a spotlight on recent initiatives which have opened up new avenues for criminal accountability. It will also discuss the conviction of a former Syrian intelligence officer for crimes against humanity by a German court. The court decision represents a ground-breaking step toward justice, but there is still a long way to go. This event will provide for a frank discussion with civil society representatives on the role European Member states can play in achieving justice for Syrians.

The Chatham House rule will apply