The Syrian Network for Human Rights Has Submitted a Report to the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families

SNHR is the Only Organization to Submit a Report Opposing the Misleading Report Submitted by the Syrian Regime

Paris – Syrian Network for Human Rights:

The Syrian Network for Human Rights submitted a report to the Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families. This committee monitors UN member states’ implementation of the International Convention on Migrant Workers which was created to protect the human rights of millions of migrant workers around the world.

The members of this independent and impartial committee are independent experts who represent all the regions of the world. The committee presents an annual report to the United Nations General Assembly on the implementation of the convention, along with the committee’s opinions and recommendations. The report is mainly based on studying the reports and notes submitted by the state-parties to the convention. The committee can request that specialist agencies and other UN bodies, as well as governmental and international organizations, and bodies, provide written submissions to the committee on the issues of the convention and its activities.

For 12 years, the Syrian Network for Human Rights has worked on documenting many types of violations in Syria and archived these violations in our database. Based on these daily and accumulated documented violations, we can evaluate the Syrian regime’s violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

The Syrian regime’s government recently submitted a report to the Committee claiming a high level of commitment to and compliance with the convention and the related human rights. SNHR has revised this report, and the previous periodic report , however, and submitted a simultaneous report that refutes many of the claims made in the regime government’s reports.

SNHR’s report proves beyond doubt that the Syrian regime has violated many of the articles, as well as numerous related human rights. SNHR was the only organization to submit a report disproving the Syrian regime’s claims and preventing it from distorting and controlling the narrative in this humanitarian space.

Download the full statement