The UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner’s Statements on a Supposed “Positive Shift” in The Syrian Regime’s Handling of Returning Refugees Conflicts with SNHR’s Documentation as Violations Against Returnees and Residents Persist

The Syrian Regime Has Arrested 182 Forcibly Repatriated Refugees and Killed Five Through Torture in its Detention Centers Since the Start of 2024

Languages Available In English

عربي

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights:

On Friday, September 13, 2024, the National News Agency, Lebanon’s official news agency, which is affiliated with the country’s Ministry of Media, reported a statement attributed to Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which the news agency said had been made during a meeting between Abdullah Bou Habib, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants in Lebanon’s caretaker government, and a Menikdiwela-headed UNHCR delegation, held to discuss the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. In the statement, Menikdiwela claimed that the UNHCR has seen a positive shift in the Syrian regime government’s handling of the issue of displaced people, adding that there is a momentum that can be utilized with respect to the issue of the Syria’s early recovery, which would pave the way for the return of refugees. Menikdiwela also revealed that the UNHCR is working to secure the ‘voluntary’ return of 30,000 Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria in the near future.