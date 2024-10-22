SNHR Attends Bilateral Meetings With the White House and the US Department of State

Languages Available In English

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights:

On September 24-27, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) held bilateral meetings with a number of senior officials from the White House and the United States Department of State in New York, USA. In these meetings, the participants discussed a number of issues pertaining to human rights violations in Syria, which have been SNHR’s main focus since 2011.

These meetings tackled a number of topics related to human rights conditions in Syria, primarily focusing on those issues which SNHR is engaged in monitoring, including, inter alia, violations by Russian forces; refoulment of Syrian refugees; deaths due to torture in regime detention centers which are being registered in the official civil registry records without notifying the victims’ families; seizure of lands and properties; humanitarian aid; child conscription; exploitation of official documents, and cases against the perpetrators of violations which are being tried in various courts.