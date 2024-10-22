HomeStatementsSNHR Attends Bilateral Meetings With the White House and the US Department...
StatementsStatements by SNHR

SNHR Attends Bilateral Meetings With the White House and the US Department of State

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights:

On September 24-27, 2024, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) held bilateral meetings with a number of senior officials from the White House and the United States Department of State in New York, USA. In these meetings, the participants discussed a number of issues pertaining to human rights violations in Syria, which have been SNHR’s main focus since 2011.

These meetings tackled a number of topics related to human rights conditions in Syria, primarily focusing on those issues which SNHR is engaged in monitoring, including, inter alia, violations by Russian forces; refoulment of Syrian refugees; deaths due to torture in regime detention centers which are being registered in the official civil registry records without notifying the victims’ families; seizure of lands and properties; humanitarian aid; child conscription; exploitation of official documents, and cases against the perpetrators of violations which are being tried in various courts.

Download the full statement

SNHR Delivers a Training Seminar for Libyan Human Rights Organizations

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

