SNHR Delivers a Training Seminar for Libyan Human Rights Organizations

Languages Available In English

عربي

The Hague – the Syrian Network for Human Rights:

Fadel Abdulghany, Executive Director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR), recently delivered a training workshop for a number of Libyan human rights organizations and activists in October 2024. The workshop focused on a number of subjects, including remote work mechanisms, collecting and documenting information, building a database, and writing reports. The workshop also involved discussions on how to overcome challenges, particularly security challenges, and the difficulties faced by the organizations and activists in collecting information on forcibly disappeared and missing persons in Libya.

During the workshop, Mr. Abdulgahny underlined the importance of fostering robust relationships between Libyan human rights organizations and international organizations, UN organs, and state actors involved in Libya.

The workshop aimed to support the participants’ efforts in addressing the issue of missing persons in Libya. This training program was carried out in collaboration and coordination with the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), and the UN Development Programme (UNDP).