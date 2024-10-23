Syrian-Russian Alliance Forces Heavily Intensify Their Attacks and Target Civilian Facilities and Areas in Northwestern Syria

Languages Available In English

عربي

Press release: (Download the full report below)

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) today released a report entitled, ‘Investigation Proving Two Russian Forces’ Attacks in Idlib – a Massacre in Which 11 Civilians Were Killed & the Destruction of a Power Station Depriving Thousands of Civilians of Water’, which sheds light on the recent wide escalation by Syrian-Russian alliance forces, targeting civilian facilities and areas in northwestern Syria.

As the 17-page report reveals, between October 14-16, 2024, northwestern Syria was the target of intensified bombardment and attacks by Syrian-Russian alliance forces. During this period, Russian forces carried out multiple and daily airstrikes involving fixed-wing warplanes and the use of highly explosive missiles, in tandem with ground attacks by Syrian regime forces that involved the use of artillery weapons and kamikaze drones. In total, SNHR documented the killing of 13 civilians, including five children, and the injury of 42 others to varying degrees, in this latest offensive, which also caused widespread destruction to homes and civilian facilities.

The report also stresses that regime forces have been carrying out indiscriminate attacks on a daily basis since the start of 2024, especially through the use of kamikaze drones. Meanwhile, Russia’s air force carried out sporadic and surprising air raids. Between January 1, 2024, and October 21, 2024, SNHR has documented the killing of 54 civilians, including 19 children and seven women, in attacks by Syrian-Russian alliance forces on northwestern Syria.

This report aims to document two prominent aerial attacks carried out by Russian forces in Idlib governorate. The first attack, which took place on October 16, 2024, killed 11 civilians on the outskirts of Idlib city, while the second targeted a power station in western rural Idlib on October 15, depriving thousands of civilians of water and electricity. The report holds Russian forces fully responsible for these attacks, as they formed part of a military escalation of aerial attacks on northwestern Syria between October 14-17, 2024.

Massacre by Russia in Idlib: 11 civilians killed in an attack on the outskirts of the city

According to the report, on the evening of Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at around 17:00 local time, fixed-wing (Su-34) Russian warplanes carried out two airstrikes, firing at least four missiles in all, targeting a furniture workshop where dozens of civilian workers were present, located on agricultural land around Ein Sheeb on the western outskirts of Idlib city. The attack killed 11 civilians, including four children, and injured 31 others, including children, to varying degrees. The airstrikes also inflicted massive destruction on the workshop building and the surrounding areas. The same workshop had also been bombed eight months earlier, on Thursday, February 29, 2024, in yet another Russian air raid, killing one civilian and injuring five others to varying degrees.

Russian forces target a power station in rural Idlib, depriving thousands of civilians of water and electricity

In the early afternoon of Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at around 13:13, fixed-wing warplanes (Su-34) believed to be Russian fired three missiles (over two rounds) targeting al-Kilani Power Station located in Ein al-Zarqa in western rural Idlib governorate. Two workers at the power station were slightly injured in the raid, which destroyed two main transformers and ignited a fire, as well as damaging cables, wires, towers, and equipment. In addition, the control room and main breakers were destroyed, while the power station building, and perimeter fence were heavily damaged. Al-Kilani Power Station is one of the most vitally important power sources in western rural Idlib, supplying energy to the Ein al-Zarqa Water Station. As such, the attack deprived thousands of civilians of electricity and water, and cut off the supply of irrigation water to the agricultural lands in Sahl al-Rouj, with devastating consequences for the locals and their agricultural lands.

Blatant breaches of international law

The report stresses that these attacks, which targeted armless civilians, constitute violations of the international human rights law, which protects the right to life. The report adds that these attacks amount to war crimes since they took place on a large scale in a non-international armed conflict, meeting all the necessary legal elements. Moreover, the report notes that Syrian-Russian alliance forces have categorically violated UN Security Council resolutions 2139 and 2254 that call for ending indiscriminate attacks.

Recommendations to the international community

The report calls on the UN Security Council to take further action after the adoption of resolution 2254, which explicitly “demands that all parties immediately cease any attacks against civilians and civilian objects as such.” The report also calls for the referral of the Syrian case to the International Criminal Court, and all those involved in crimes must be held accountable, including the Russian regime.

In addition, the report calls on the UN Secretary-General to condemn these senseless attacks in the strongest possible terms. The UN Secretary-General must not ignore the deliberate killings of civilians, while also explicitly identifying the perpetrators of human rights violations. Ignoring the explicit identification of the perpetrators of violations, the report warns, emboldens them to repeat and commit more violations.