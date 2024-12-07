HomeStatementsNine Principal Recommendations to All Armed Opposition Factions and the SNA
StatementsStatements by SNHR

Nine Principal Recommendations to All Armed Opposition Factions and the SNA

Share

Available In

 

The Hague – Syrian Network for Human Rights

Since November 27, 2024, the situation across Syria has been developing rapidly. Armed opposition factions, in partnership with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have managed to take control of vast areas as part of the military operation codenamed Deter Aggression, which is still going on as of this writing. On November 30, 2024, the Syrian National Army (SNA) launched a separate military operation codenamed Dawn of Freedom, focusing on areas in eastern rural Aleppo which have been under the control of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian regime.

The Military Operations Command, which is the command center running Deter Aggression, has so far stated that it managed to take over Aleppo city, Hama city, and large swathes of the rural areas of the governorates of Idlib and Hama, as well as northern rural Homs governorate. Meanwhile, the SNA has taken over wide areas of eastern rural Aleppo. Moreover, the South Operations Room (composed by a number of armed opposition factions in Daraa governorate) has revealed that they managed to take control of Daraa city and large swathes of Daraa’s rural areas. Similarly, armed factions and local groups have taken control of wide areas in Suwayda governorate.

These developments have placed the responsibility upon these controlling forces of managing regions with large populations, which include pro-regime individuals.

Over the past 13 years, the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has released hundreds of reports emphasizing the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and customary international law, focusing on the distinction between civilians and combatants and ensuring civilian protection. This statement provides a number of principal recommendations to the controlling forces to ensure adherence to these principles amidst the current developments.

Download the full statement

Previous article
SNHR Condemns Syrian Regime Forces For Killing Media Worker Anas Kharboutil While He Was Performing His Duties in Hama Governorate on December 4, 2024

Subscribe

Latest Articles

Related articles

Statements

SNHR Condemns Syrian Regime Forces For Killing Media Worker Anas Kharboutil While He Was Performing...

Available In English عربي   The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) Media worker Anas Kharboutli, a...
Statements

SNHR Condemns the Syrian Regime Over Arresting Hundreds of Individuals, Including Children, for Military Conscription...

Languages Available In English عربي   The Hague – Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) Since November 29, 2024, the Syrian...
Annual Reports

Between Pain and Agony: 12 Years of Chemical Weapons Crimes in Syria

No Fewer than 1,514 Syrian Citizens Have Suffocated to Death in Chemical Weapons Attacks, including 214 Children...
Statements

SNHR Welcomes the US State Department’s Designation of a Regime Official and His Family for...

Abdul Salam Mahmoud is the First Regime Security Official Whose Family Have Also Been Designated for Sanctions Languages Available...

Our Goals

The Syrian Network for Human Rights aims to enrich the human rights culture in Syria, spread awareness among citizens regarding their civil and political rights, and train dozens of Syrians in various fields of human rights. SNHR wishes that Syrian citizens would enjoy their full legal and constitutional rights.


The Syrian Network for Human Rights is a non-political organization that affirms its commitment towards international standards, declarations, and conventions of human rights of the United Nations

ABOUT US

The Syrian Network for Human Rights, founded in June 2011, is a non-governmental, non-profit independent organization that is a primary source for the United Nations on all death toll-related statistics in Syria Contact us: [email protected]

Donate to SNHR

Donate

العربية

© Syrian Network For Human Rights - All Rights Reserved