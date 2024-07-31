SNHR Submits A Report for the UN Human Rights Committee’s 141st Session

The Syrian Regime Has Violated the ICCPR, With Many of Its Violations Constituting Crimes Against Humanity

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) revealed, in a brief report released today, that it has submitted a report for the UN Human Rights Committee 141st Session, in which the group notes that the Syrian regime has violated the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), with many of its violations constituting crimes against humanity.

In July 2024, the UN Human Rights Committee examined the fourth periodic report by the Syrian Arab Republic on its compliance with the provisions of the ICCPR, marking the first time that the UN has examined the status of human rights in Syria and the Syrian regime’s compliance with the ICCPR since the start of the popular uprising in Syria in March 2011.

The report stresses that that the Syrian regime, under Bashar Assad, has not submitted any reports to the UN Human Rights Committee since 2004. The fourth periodic report to be submitted by the regime, which was due for submission in 2009, was submitted on December 29, 2021, in a conspicuous demonstration of the regime’s dismissal of and contempt for human rights and for the principles of the ICCPR. On top of that, Syria should have been a critical case due to the numerous human rights violations committed by the country’s ruling authority in the wake of the popular uprising in March 2011. In light of these facts, the UN Human Rights Committee should have asked the Syrian regime to submit additional periodic reports, or at least bring the date for submitting its periodic report forward.

As the report further reveals, SNHR has reviewed the report submitted by the Syrian regime’s government to the UN Human Rights Committee that reflects its supposedly great commitment to the ICCPR. In response to this, SNHR has submitted an alternative report refuting much of the content of the regime’s report, and clearly illustrating how Syria has reached rock bottom in respect to many fundamental human rights, becoming one of the world’s worst countries in terms of committing various types of violations. With the Syrian regime led by Bashar Assad remaining in power, SNHR has documented the commission of many crimes of killing, arrest, enforced disappearance, torture, and restriction of freedoms by regime forces, especially by the regime’s security apparatus, with many of these violations amounting to crimes against humanity. The report further proves that the Syrian regime has violated numerous ICPPR articles, as well as routinely breaching human rights. The report submitted by SNHR draws upon the information archived on the group’s database, mainly focusing on data concerning breaches of the rights to life and to liberty and security of person, as well as on violations related to arrests; unlawful detentions; enforced disappearance, torture and inhumane punishments and treatment; freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful assembly; freedom to hold political views, and to form political parties, and freedom to participate in free elections, in addition to violations related to the issue of refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), and the freedom of movement. The report provides figures on these violations documented during the period between August 2020 and June 2024. The report also provides a summary of Syria’s legal and constitutional framework, and of the scope of Syria’s commitment under international human rights treaties, stressing that none of the current international human rights conventions and instruments ratified by Syria had any tangible effect on the formulation of the 2012 Constitution, or of any domestic laws and legislative articles. Indeed, as the report notes, the country’s current constitution blatantly contravenes the most fundamental human rights.

The report concludes by reiterating that the Syrian regime has practiced torture in a widespread and systematic manner. These torture practices have led to related outrages as severe as the loss of life, constituting blatant violations of international human rights law. It has also been well-established that the Syrian regime is fully aware of these practices, and of the fact that the inhumane detention conditions maintained in its prisons will eventually lead to death. Furthermore, the conscious decisions to carry out these practices have been issued from the very pinnacle of the regime’s power hierarchy, starting with the President of the Republic, who directly controls the ministries of interior and defense, the National Security Bureau, and their various subsidiary security agencies.

The report further stresses that the legislative process in Syria has been stripped of all standards regulating legislation, especially those related to the conflict. This process has also contravened constitutional and legal articles in many of the articles of legislation that have been promulgated. The legislative authority, i.e., the People’s Assembly of Syria, lacks any autonomy and is completely subservient to the executive branch in every way, from appointing its members to controlling the laws passed by it.

On July 10, 2024, the report reveals, SNHR took part in the informal briefing session that preceded the official consideration session for the Syrian Arab Republic. In the informal session, SNHR answered questions and inquiries from members of the UN Human Rights Committee. In the following two days, July 11-12, the formal sessions discussing Syria’s compliance with the ICCPR took place, during which the report submitted by the Syrian regime on its compliance with the ICCPR was considered. SNHR has also taken part in a formal briefing session by submitting a video package summarizing the SNHR report, including recommendations to the Committee.

Finally, the report welcomes the recommendations made by the UN Human Rights Committee, in addition to providing some comments on the closing observations of the Committee’s report.