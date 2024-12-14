SNHR Condemns Israel’s Attacks and Occupation of Syrian Territory, and Calls on the Arab League and the International Community to Take Urgent Action

There is no Justification for Continuing Israeli Attacks Since Iranian Militias Have Left Syria

The Hague – The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) today released a statement strongly condemning the continuing Israeli aggression on Syrian territories, calling it one of the most aggressive military operations in the history of the Israeli Air Force (IAF), with Israel carrying out approximately 500 airstrikes targeting over 130 vital sites, including airports, military bases, weapons depots, and army infrastructure. In addition, the Israeli occupation forces conducted a ground incursion into Syrian territory, taking full control of the demilitarized zone, including Mount Hermon and several towns and villages. According to Israeli reports, about 85 percent of Syria’s military capabilities were destroyed in these attacks.

Israel’s justifications for these attacks are no longer valid

The statement stresses that Israel has long justified its attacks on Syria while it was under the Assad regime’s rule as targeting Iranian militias, which posed a threat to its security. With the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime on December 8 and the withdrawal of most Iranian militias from Syrian territory, as well as the return of the Syrian army and its assets to the Syrian people under a new authority which considers these militias to be enemy entities, these justifications have become untenable in any shape or form.

Israeli attacks violate international law and the principles of national sovereignty

The statement stresses that Israel’s attacks on Syria is a manifestation of a systematic policy aimed at imposing a new reality that completely contradicts the fundamental principles of international law. Bearing this in mind, the international community must act urgently to stop these violations and ensure respect for Syrian sovereignty and autonomy.

As the statement further reveals, Israel’s strategy is focused on targeting and systematically destroying Syria’s military infrastructure, leading to a weakening of the country’s army, and jeopardizing the ability of the new Syrian leadership to navigate the transitional period in a climate of peace and stability. Israel’s practices not only contradict international laws which guarantee the right of every state to defend its national security, but also threaten regional stability.

Multiple violations of international laws

The statement describes Israel’s airstrikes and ground incursions into southern Syria as dangerous violations of international laws. These violations include:

Breach of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement

The Israeli incursion into the demilitarized zone and southern Syrian villages is a direct violation of the May 31, 1974, disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel, which was established to ensure a cessation of hostilities between the two sides.

Violation of the principle of prohibition of land seizure by force

The Israeli incursions into buffer zones constitute violations of Article 43 of the Hague Convention of 1907, and of numerous international resolutions.

Infringement of state sovereignty

The Israeli aggression against Syrian territories constitutes a violation of Syria’s national sovereignty which is enshrined under the terms of the Charter of the United Nations.

Violation of the right to self-determination

Israeli attacks on Syria aim to deplete the Syrian state’s capacity to make free decisions, thus violating the Syrian people’s right to self-determination, established in international law.

Contravention of international humanitarian laws

Israeli military attacks on Syria, which have targeted both military and civilian infrastructure, constitute violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, which mandates the protection of civilians in armed conflicts.

Recommendations and demands

UN and international community

Condemn Israeli aggression: Issue an official statement condemning Israel’s violation of international law and the rights of Syrian sovereignty. Take immediate action: Call on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to discuss Israel’s violations, and impose sanctions on it. Enhance international monitoring: Deploy international observers to ensure an end to Israeli expansion and respect for ceasefire lines.

Israeli government

Fully withdraw from occupied Syrian lands: Commit to immediately withdraw from all Syrian lands, including the Golan Heights, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions. End military incursions: Immediately stop any land operations or military incursions across the Syrian borders and stop targeting Syria’s military and civilian infrastructure. Comply with international humanitarian law: Respect the rights of Syrian civilians and end any acts of aggressions that may threaten the lives of local residents or lead to the destruction of vital facilities. Compensate Syria for damages: Take responsibility for the severe damage inflicted and for all the material and human losses suffered by the Syrian state as a result of Israel’s airstrikes and military operations. Return land and restore rights: Comply with UN resolutions that call for returning occupied lands to Syria, ensuring the end of Israel’s occupation of the Syrian Golan.

Arab League

Promote political and diplomatic support for Syria: Work to help Syria restore its sovereignty over its lands, especially the occupied Golan. Form a special monitoring committee: Form a special Arab committee to closely monitor the issue of Israeli violations, and submit periodic reports to the competent international bodies. Coordinate Arab efforts: Adopt a unified plan condemning Israeli aggression, and promote Arab solidarity and support for Syria on the international stage.

New Syrian government