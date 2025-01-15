HomeSpecial RapporteursEnforced DisappearancesSyrian Citizen Abdul Qader Omar Raslan Has been Forcibly Disappeared Since 2012
Syrian Citizen Abdul Qader Omar Raslan Has been Forcibly Disappeared Since 2012

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) has briefed the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances on the case of the citizen, Abdul Qader Omar Raslan, born in 1963, who was working as a concierge at the time of his arrest. Abdul Qader, from al Sheikh Eisa village in the Tal Ref’at subdistrict in northern rural Aleppo governorate, was arrested by personnel from the former Assad regime’s Military Security Intelligence Directorate in December 2012 from his workplace in al Furqan neighborhood in Aleppo city and was taken to an undisclosed location. Since that date, he has been forcibly disappeared. His fate remains unknown to the SNHR, as well as to his family. 

SNHR has also briefed the UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, as well as briefing the UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, specifically in regard to the case of the citizen, Abdul Qader Omar Raslan. 

The Assad regime has consistently denied its enforced disappearance of Abdul Qader Omar Raslan. As such, neither SNHR nor his family have been able to determine his fate. 

SNHR must stress the paramount importance of addressing the issue of enforced disappearance in Syria. Crimes of enforced disappearance constitute a violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the Arab Charter on Human Rights, both of which have been ratified by Syria. These crimes are also not subject to the statute of limitation.  

The Current Syrian Government Must Investigate the Sawaed al-Khair Volunteer Group Following Their Tampering With Crime Scenes
Student Maher Muhammad Beilouna Has been Forcibly Disappeared Since 2012

